Left Menu

Maha: Cop, aide held for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Sunday detained an assistant police inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe from a farmer and nabbed his accomplice while he was accepting Rs 1 lakh in Gondia district of Maharashtra, a release said. He threatened to book the complainant and demanded Rs 5 lakh in bribe to avoid trouble, the release said.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 12-06-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 21:17 IST
Maha: Cop, aide held for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday detained an assistant police inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe from a farmer and nabbed his accomplice while he was accepting Rs 1 lakh in Gondia district of Maharashtra, a release said. The accused API is identified as Shrikant Pawar, posted at the Amgaon police station, and his accomplice as Anil Sonkaware. As per the complaint, who is a farmer cum real estate dealer, the API had called him up and accused him of selling out a plot of government land. He threatened to book the complainant and demanded Rs 5 lakh in bribe to avoid trouble, the release said. The complainant agreed to pay Rs 2 lakh but approached the ACB at Gondia. ACB officials nabbed Sonkawre from Gortha village on Sunday noon while he was accepting the first installment of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant. Subsequently, API Pawar was detained and a case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022