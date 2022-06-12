Left Menu

Maha: Man duped of over Rs 10 lakh on promise of jobs to his sons in railways

The case against Dharendra Singh Gaur 57, a resident Sitabuldi area in the city, was registered based on a complaint lodged by Ravindra Bawankar 53, who lives on Somwar Bazar road, he said.The accused told the victim that he had good connections with senior railway officials and promised to give jobs to his two sons.

Updated: 12-06-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 21:43 IST
Police have registered a case against a person for allegedly duping a man of Rs 10.10 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur city by promising jobs to his two sons in the railways, an official said on Sunday. The case against Dharendra Singh Gaur (57), a resident Sitabuldi area in the city, was registered based on a complaint lodged by Ravindra Bawankar (53), who lives on Somwar Bazar road, he said.

''The accused told the victim that he had good connections with senior railway officials and promised to give jobs to his two sons. Believing his promise, the victim paid a total of Rs 10.10 lakh to Gaur between 2019 and June 2022,'' the official of Sitabuldi police station said.

However, when the victim realised that he has been conned, he approached the police and lodged a complaint. An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered against the accused, he said.

