Bengaluru will be developed in planned manner with a long-term vision: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched numerous development works in Bengaluru and said that the city would be developed in a planned manner with a long-term vision.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-06-2022 07:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 07:11 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched numerous development works in Bengaluru and said that the city would be developed in a planned manner with a long-term vision. "Bengaluru would be developed in a planned manner with a long-term vision. It is imperative to draw new plans. Our government is working in this regard," said Bommai.

He also stressed curbing the usage of hoardings and banners in the city and advised the officials to stop the unauthorised use of flex banners. "People should give up the habit of putting up flex banners and hoardings. Use of plastics should be curbed to the maximum extent. Civic works to the tune of Rs250 cr have been launched today. It would help in building the signal-free corridor," he added.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also highlighted the development of major storm water drains (Rajakaluves) at a cost of Rs 3000 crores. "Unauthorised houses on these drains would be evicted. The poor would be provided alternative housing," Bommai said.

CM Bommai was speaking after launching a slew of development works including the Grade Separator at Ullala and Annapoorneshwari Nagar in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency. (ANI)

