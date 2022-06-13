Left Menu

Rahul appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 11:15 IST
Rahul appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED here for questioning in the National Herald money-laundering investigation.

Gandhi, 51, entered the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 AM after he started from the Congress office on Akbar Road accompanied by a large convoy of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

The Enforcement Directorate will record the statement of the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

