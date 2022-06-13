Left Menu

Man arrested in Ballia for objectionable Facebook post on Prophet

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 13-06-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 13:13 IST
Man arrested in Ballia for objectionable Facebook post on Prophet
  • Country:
  • India

A youth has been arrested in Rasra area here for allegedly posting an objectionable content against Prophet Mohammad on a social media site, a police official said on Monday.

Krishna Kumar, who had posted the objectionable Facebook post on Sunday, was arrested, Circle Officer (Rasra) Shiv Narain Vaish said.

The case has been registered against him on the complaint of Sheikh Huzaifa, a member of Jamiat Ulama, who in a tweet on Sunday urged the police to take action against the accused.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, police on Monday arrested Krishna Kumar, the CO added.

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022