Man arrested in Ballia for objectionable Facebook post on Prophet
PTI | Ballia | Updated: 13-06-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 13:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A youth has been arrested in Rasra area here for allegedly posting an objectionable content against Prophet Mohammad on a social media site, a police official said on Monday.
Krishna Kumar, who had posted the objectionable Facebook post on Sunday, was arrested, Circle Officer (Rasra) Shiv Narain Vaish said.
The case has been registered against him on the complaint of Sheikh Huzaifa, a member of Jamiat Ulama, who in a tweet on Sunday urged the police to take action against the accused.
Taking cognizance of the complaint, police on Monday arrested Krishna Kumar, the CO added.
