"Bureaucratic simplification", UK's Johnson defends N.Ireland law

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday Britain only wanted to fix issues with post-Brexit trade to Northern Ireland in its legislation to disapply parts of an agreement with the European Union, calling the changes "bureaucratic simplifications".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday Britain only wanted to fix issues with post-Brexit trade to Northern Ireland in its legislation to disapply parts of an agreement with the European Union, calling the changes "bureaucratic simplifications". "It is relatively simple to do it, it's a bureaucratic change that needs to be made. Frankly it's a relatively trivial set of adjustments," Johnson told LBC radio, again challenging critics who say the legislation will break international law.

"All we are trying to do is have some bureaucratic simplifications between Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

