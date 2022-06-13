Missing Israeli trekker found

A 26-year-old Israeli trekker who went missing at Hampta Pass Trek between Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh has been found, a senior police officer said.

The trekker has been traced and he is staying in a camp, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said.

The state disaster management director, Sudesh Mokhta said Lahaul-Spiti district emergency operation centre (DEOC) had informed that two Israeli trekkers --Yuvan Cohan (24) and Ran-- were crossing Hamta Pass, while Cohan reached Koksar area in Lahaul-Spiti district on Sunday late night, Ran did not reach.

The duo had started their trek from Manali in Kullu district through Hamta top towards Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti district on June 9.

Manali sub divisional magistrate deployed a rescue team which included two members of Adventure Tours Operators Association Manali, Sharma said.

The rescue team was using a private chopper for searching and rescuing the missing trekker, he added.

A police team along with locals was also dispatched to the location to trace and rescue the missing trekker, Mokhta said.

