Missing Israeli trekker found

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-06-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 13:51 IST
A 26-year-old Israeli trekker who went missing at Hampta Pass Trek between Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh has been found, a senior police officer said.

The trekker has been traced and he is staying in a camp, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said.

The state disaster management director, Sudesh Mokhta said Lahaul-Spiti district emergency operation centre (DEOC) had informed that two Israeli trekkers --Yuvan Cohan (24) and Ran-- were crossing Hamta Pass, while Cohan reached Koksar area in Lahaul-Spiti district on Sunday late night, Ran did not reach.

The duo had started their trek from Manali in Kullu district through Hamta top towards Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti district on June 9.

Manali sub divisional magistrate deployed a rescue team which included two members of Adventure Tours Operators Association Manali, Sharma said.

The rescue team was using a private chopper for searching and rescuing the missing trekker, he added.

A police team along with locals was also dispatched to the location to trace and rescue the missing trekker, Mokhta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

