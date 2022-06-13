Left Menu

Assam Police arrests 2 youths planning to join NSCN-IM

Assam Police on Monday apprehended two youths from Assam's Sadiya police district who were trying to join the Naga outfit group NSCN-IM.

ANI | Sadiya (Assam) | Updated: 13-06-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 14:04 IST
Assam Police arrests 2 youths planning to join NSCN-IM
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Police on Monday apprehended two youths from Assam's Sadiya police district who were trying to join the Naga outfit group NSCN-IM. Pushkin Jain, Superintendent of Police of Sadiya Police district told ANI that the youths were planning to join the group.

"When we got intelligence input that, two youths from Sadiya were going to join NSCN-IM, we conducted an operation and nabbed the youths on Sunday," Pushkin Jain said. The police official said, "Later, we counselled them and handed over them to their family members."

"The youths admitted that they are planning to join the outfit. The youths can be easily influenced through social media. We are monitoring all activities," he said. Recently, a few youths especially from the Upper Assam region including the youth from Sadiya have joined a banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I).

The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022