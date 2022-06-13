Assam Police arrests 2 youths planning to join NSCN-IM

Assam Police on Monday apprehended two youths from Assam's Sadiya police district who were trying to join the Naga outfit group NSCN-IM. Pushkin Jain, Superintendent of Police of Sadiya Police district told ANI that the youths were planning to join the group.

"When we got intelligence input that, two youths from Sadiya were going to join NSCN-IM, we conducted an operation and nabbed the youths on Sunday," Pushkin Jain said. The police official said, "Later, we counselled them and handed over them to their family members."

"The youths admitted that they are planning to join the outfit. The youths can be easily influenced through social media. We are monitoring all activities," he said. Recently, a few youths especially from the Upper Assam region including the youth from Sadiya have joined a banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I).

The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

