UN rights chief says she will not seek second term

The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet indicated on Monday that she would not seek a second term in a wide-ranging speech to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council. The announcement follows a trip to China last month that was widely criticized by rights groups as well as some Western governments.

"As my term as High Commissioner draws to a close, this Council's milestone fiftieth session will be the last which I brief," she said, without giving a reason.

