Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma over Prophet row

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-06-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 14:40 IST
Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. (Pic credit: Nupur Sharma Twitter handle) Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Police on Monday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for questioning in connection with her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

She has been asked to appear at Narkeldanga Police Station on June 20 to record her statement, an official said.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, have sparked violent protests in several parts of the country.

Trinamool Congress minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail has also lodged an FIR against Sharma at Contai police station over her remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

