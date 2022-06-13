Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma over Prophet row
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-06-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata Police on Monday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for questioning in connection with her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.
She has been asked to appear at Narkeldanga Police Station on June 20 to record her statement, an official said.
Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, have sparked violent protests in several parts of the country.
Trinamool Congress minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail has also lodged an FIR against Sharma at Contai police station over her remarks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prophet Mohammad
- Sharma
- Nupur Sharma
- Abul Sohail
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prophet Mohammad comment row: India rejects OIC's remarks as 'narrow-minded', says Pakistan 'eulogise fanatics'
Bengal: Protests rock Howrah over remarks against Prophet Mohammad, Guv appeals for peace
Protests in Srinagar over remarks by BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad
PM should have spoken immediately after offensive utterances, silence 'baffling':Chidambaram on controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad.
Maha: Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police over remarks against Prophet Mohammad