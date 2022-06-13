Left Menu

BJD MLA Vikram Keshari Arukh elected as Odisha Assembly Speaker

Biju Janta Dal (BJD) senior leader and MLA Vikram Keshari Arukh was elected as the new Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Monday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 13-06-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 16:37 IST
BJD MLA Vikram Keshari Arukh elected Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Biju Janta Dal (BJD) senior leader and MLA Vikram Keshari Arukh was elected as the new Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Monday. A special session of the Legislative Assembly took place for the elections of the speaker on Monday, where Arukha was elected unanimously, as the opposition BJP and Congress didn't field any candidate.

It is pertinent to mention that the post had fallen vacant after the resignation of Surya Narayan Patro on June 4 due to health issues. The Monsoon Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin on July 2. It will have 24 working days and this will continue till August 4.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari is slated to present the State Budget for the year 2022-23 on the first day of the session on July 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

