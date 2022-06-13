CBI books 5 in NHAI Road Projects scam case; 4 held

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday booked five people for alleged irregularities in NHAI Road Projects in Assam's Guwahati. In April, the CBI had registered a case against the officials of NHAI, including its general managers, project directors, managers and 13 others (which comprised private persons and private companies for the alleged corruption in three highway segments from 2008 to 2010.

CBI's action came after the conclusion of a preliminary enquiry registered in 2018. According to the CBI, an FIR under section 120(B) IPC, r/w 7/8/9/10/12 of the P. C. Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) has been registered against all the five accused persons, identified as the officials and employees of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and GR Infra Project, namely Dipak Das, Manoj Kumar, Sunil Agarwal, Pankaj Singh, and Dilip Rajput.

The officials of the Investigation agency further informed that they have arrested and produced four of the accused before the Special Judge Court of CBI in Guwahati, as the fifth--Dilip Rajput-- is yet to be arrested. However, the CBI sought 14 days-custody, but the court sent the four accused of eight days of CBI custody.

In connection with the case, the CBI also conducted searches and raids at several locations in the country including Guwahati, Shillong, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.(ANI)

