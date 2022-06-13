Chinese man staying in India illegally arrested in Gurugram along with Indian girlfriend

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday arrested a Chinese national who had allegedly been living here illegally for two years, and his Indian girlfriend for sheltering him in Greater Noida, according to officials.

Chinese national Xue fei aka Kelay, 36, and his girlfriend Petekhrinuo, 22, from Nagaland, were arrested from a hotel in Gurugram, Haryana, by UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, the officials said.

They were held on the basis of information given by two Chinese nationals, who were arrested on Nepal-India border in Bihar on Saturday by the Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB) as they were trying to cross over into the Himalayan nation after staying in India illegally, police said.

“During probe these two Chinese nationals had informed the police in Sitamarhi district of Bihar that they were staying in India with a friend who lives in Greater Noida, prompting a search and investigation into the matter by us,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

Kelay and Petekhrinuo were staying in a housing society in Greater Noida but had fled to Gurugram after they got to know that the police have started looking for them, he said.

“The Beta 2 Police Station in Greater Noida traced them in Gurugram and the two were taken into police custody this morning. “During probe it emerged that the Chinese national's Indian visa had expired in June 2020. He had forged the documents to make the figures look like 2022,” Pandey said.

“He has violated the laws related to the visa and forged documents. His Indian girlfriend, who sheltered him during the process, had also helped him. FIRs have been lodged under relevant provisions of the law against both,” the additional DCP said.

The officer said the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police is coordinating with other government agencies in connection with the case and further legal proceedings are underway. The two Chinese nationals arrested on Saturday were identified as Yung Hai Lung, 34, and Lo Lung, 28, and both had spent 15 days at the Jaypee Greens society in Greater Noida without valid documents, police said. Kelay and Petekhrinuo were engaged in a business related to mobile phone spare parts in Gautam Buddh Nagar and nearby Ghaziabad, a senior official said.

It was Indian woman who had arranged SIM cards for the two Chinese nationals who were staying at her residence, the official said, citing preliminary findings.

The Lungs had entered India through Nepal in the second half of May. They had reached Nepal from Thailand and had a visa for the Himalayan nation, the official added.

