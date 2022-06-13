Left Menu

J&K: Aadhar authentication made compulsory for Amarnath Yatra

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-06-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 22:53 IST
J&K: Aadhar authentication made compulsory for Amarnath Yatra
Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday said pilgrims intending to undertake the Amarnath Yatra will have to furnish their Aadhar card or submit to Aadhar authentication voluntarily.

''In pursuance to Rule 5 of the Aadhar Authentication for Good Governance (Social welfare, innovation, Knowledge) Rules 2020, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir with the prior approval of the Central government hereby notifies that pilgrims desirous of undertaking pilgrimage to the Shri Amarnathji shrine shall furnish proof of possession of Aadhar or undergo Aadhar authentication on voluntary basis from the date of publication of this notification in the official gazette,'' a notification issued by the General administration department reads.

The yatra, which has been opened to general public after two years, will commence on June 30 and conclude on August 11.

The yatra was cut short as a precautionary measure in 2019 after the Centre imposed severe restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Only ritualistic aspects of the yatra were conducted in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than a million devotees are expected to take part in this year's pilgrimage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

