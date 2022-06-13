One held with drugs in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Police on Monday seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs and arrested one person in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. "During an anti-drug operation conducted at Soleartek part-II (Islampur), Phulbari, a huge quantity of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) substances were recovered," Vivekananda Singh Rathore, Superintendent of Police (SP), West Garo Hills told ANI.

"We have recovered 3,235 capsules of Semdex, 4,613 numbers of Netaks-10 (Nitrazepam tablets), 5.351 g of Heroin powder, 19 bottles of Onerex 100ml syrup from a house," he added. As per the police, till now the owner of the house has been arrested and they have also registered a case under relevant sections. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

