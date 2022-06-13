Bahrain's King orders cabinet reshuffle, appoints new oil minister -state media

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa ordered a cabinet reshuffle on Monday that included appointing a new oil minister, state media reported.

Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Dainah, who was the country's envoy for climate affairs, will take the post of minister of oil and environment, replacing Oil Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

