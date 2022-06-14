Blinken urges UK to continue 'good-faith negotiations' on N. Ireland law dispute

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in call with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, urged Britain to continue "good-faith negotiations" with the European Union to reach a solution that preserves the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday agreement, the State Department said.

Britain published plans on Monday to override some of the post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland by scrapping checks and challenging the role played by the European Union's court in a new clash with Brussels. (Reporting By Paul Grant and Kanishka Singh)

