Left Menu

U'khand: City Patrol Unit jawan saves toddler's life after she falls off mother's lap on road

A City Patrol Unit (CPU) personnel saved a child's life after the toddler fell off the mother's lap from an e-rickshaw.

ANI | Kashipur (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-06-2022 07:38 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 07:38 IST
U'khand: City Patrol Unit jawan saves toddler's life after she falls off mother's lap on road
Visual of City Patrol Unit (CPU)personnel, Sundar Sharma saving the child (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A City Patrol Unit (CPU) personnel saved a child's life after the toddler fell off the mother's lap from an e-rickshaw. Sundar Sharma did not care for his own life and was seen immediately rushing to get hold of the child amid trails of traffic-filled road.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera where the child fell off the lap of her mother who was sitting on an e-rickshaw. "He was on duty at Cheema Chauraha. An e-rickshaw took a very sharp turn due to which a woman on it dropped her child. The child fell in front of a bus. Without caring for his life, Sundar signalled the bus to stop, ran, picked her up," said Circle Officer (CO) City on Monday.

The toddler was later handed over to her mother, the officials added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
3
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022