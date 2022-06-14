India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 195.35 cr

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded the 195.35 crore mark (1,95,35,70,360) till 7 am on Tuesday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the ministry, the government further informed that so far, over 3.52 crore (3,52,45,234) adolescents in the age group 12-14 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after the drive began on March 16.

The registration of COVID-19 booster doses for the age group 18-59 years also began on 10th April 2022, and over 34,69,795 precaution doses have been administered, said the ministry. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

As per the ministry, India's active case count currently stands at 50,458 which constitutes 0.12 per cent of the total positive cases, and the recovery rate stands at 98.67 per cent. 4,035 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,61,370, according to government data.

6,594 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 2.32 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.05 per cent, as informed by the government, stated the ministry. The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,21,873 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.54 crores (85,54,30,752) cumulative tests, it added. (ANI)