UAE aims to increase spending by 1.23 bln AED in 2022 federal budget - Twitter

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-06-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 15:06 IST
The United Arab Emirates' federal government aims to increase spending by 1.23 billion dirhams ($334.9 million) in the 2022 budget, the Federal National Council said on Tuesday on Twitter.

The UAE also aims to increase revenue by 374.98 million dirhams, the council added. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

