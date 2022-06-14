Left Menu

Mild tension after rally in support of Nupur Sharma; case booked

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-06-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 15:12 IST
A rally organised by some people in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma here led to mild tension after another group objected to it and raised slogans even as a case was registered, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night at Hasmathpet when a group of people raising slogans and holding placards took out a rally in support of Nupur Sharma and noticing it another group gathered there and shouted slogans against Sharma and as both the groups confronted one another, police rushed to the area and dispersed members of the two sides and the situation is peaceful, they said.

A case was registered against those who organised a rally (in support of Nupur Sharma) without permission, a police official at Bowenpally police station said, adding ''We are also verifying that (another group) and will act accordingly.'' It may be recalled that protests erupted here and in several parts of the country on June 10 against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP functionaries--Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, a former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit. The Cyber Crime Police here has already registered a case against Nupur Sharma over her alleged objectionable remarks during a television news debate.

