President Ramaphosa to lead Youth Day commemoration in Mthatha

The Youth Day commemoration will be celebrated under the theme “Promoting sustainable livelihood and resilience of young people for a better tomorrow”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-06-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 15:16 IST
“President Ramaphosa will deliver an update on the Presidential initiatives aimed at stimulating youth employment,” the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the country's Youth Day commemoration in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

This year will mark 46 years since the 1976 student uprising.

"President Ramaphosa will deliver an update on the Presidential initiatives aimed at stimulating youth employment," the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The proceedings will begin with a visit to St Johns College Mthatha School followed by the main event, which will be hosted in accordance with COVID-19 regulations on outdoor gatherings at the Mthatha Stadium.

South Africans are invited to follow the commemoration on government digital platforms and major news broadcasting channels.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

