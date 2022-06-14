Left Menu

Govt staff allowed to use computer purchase allowance to buy iPads

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:33 IST
The government has allowed its employees to purchase iPads by availing computer advance.

In an office memorandum, the Department of Expenditure under the finance ministry said it has received requests seeking clarification on whether iPad comes under the definition of personal computer for the purpose of grant of computer advance.

''It has been decided that an official can also purchase an iPad by availing computer advance subject to other conditions...,'' the department said.

The department had in October 2016 amended the rules according to which all government employees were made eligible for personal computer advance of Rs 50,000 or actual price of the personal computer, whichever is lower.

