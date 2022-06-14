Five killed as truck rams into auto-rickshaw in Bihar's Bhagalpur
Five people were killed and four others injured as a speeding truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw in the early hours of Tuesday in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said.
The incident happened on National Highway-31 near Naugachia in the Jhandapur police station area, they said. ''Five people died on the spot, while four others sustained critical injuries. The victims were on their way to attend a wedding in Narayanpur village,'' said Bhupendra Kumar, the in-charge of Jhandapur police station.
The injured were undergoing treatment at a government hospital, he said.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem, he added.
The deceased were identified as Mantu Mandal, Pinku Mandal, Chotu Mandal, Gajadhar Mandal, and the driver of the auto-rickshaw Rajendra Shah.
Those injured were Vinod Mandal, Mantu Kumar, Vipin Mandal and Dhruv Kumar.
A case has been registered. However, the truck driver managed to flee, police said.
