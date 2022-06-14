Left Menu

Five killed as truck rams into auto-rickshaw in Bihar's Bhagalpur

The victims were on their way to attend a wedding in Narayanpur village, said Bhupendra Kumar, the in-charge of Jhandapur police station.The injured were undergoing treatment at a government hospital, he said.The bodies were sent for post-mortem, he added.The deceased were identified as Mantu Mandal, Pinku Mandal, Chotu Mandal, Gajadhar Mandal, and the driver of the auto-rickshaw Rajendra Shah.Those injured were Vinod Mandal, Mantu Kumar, Vipin Mandal and Dhruv Kumar.A case has been registered.

PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:10 IST
Five killed as truck rams into auto-rickshaw in Bihar's Bhagalpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and four others injured as a speeding truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw in the early hours of Tuesday in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said.

The incident happened on National Highway-31 near Naugachia in the Jhandapur police station area, they said. ''Five people died on the spot, while four others sustained critical injuries. The victims were on their way to attend a wedding in Narayanpur village,'' said Bhupendra Kumar, the in-charge of Jhandapur police station.

The injured were undergoing treatment at a government hospital, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, he added.

The deceased were identified as Mantu Mandal, Pinku Mandal, Chotu Mandal, Gajadhar Mandal, and the driver of the auto-rickshaw Rajendra Shah.

Those injured were Vinod Mandal, Mantu Kumar, Vipin Mandal and Dhruv Kumar.

A case has been registered. However, the truck driver managed to flee, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022