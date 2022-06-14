Water, fodder augmentation in jungle areas next mission of govt: Javadekar

Water and fodder augmentation in jungle areas is the next mission of the government and will lead to the development of the country's circular economy, senior BJP leader and former Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

Uncollected plastic waste, to the tune of nearly 10,000 tonnes, is the real problem, the minister said at an event held by the weekly journal Panchjanya. ''Water and fodder augmentation in jungle areas is the next mission... we will do that next and that will lead to development in circular economy of the country. We will lead by being an example to the world,'' Javadekar said.

The impact of climate change is at our doorstep, added Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. In such circumstances, the government is making its efforts but the common person also needs to contribute towards preserving the environment, he said. ''India has the world's largest contaminated water resources... We need to rejuvenate water and the government is working at a fast pace in this direction but till it doesn't become a 'jan andolan' we cannot succeed,'' he said.

