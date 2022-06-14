Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says he will keep going with Rwanda deportation plan

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said his government would keep going with plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda, despite a raft of legal challenges.

"We think it's a sensible partnership we've set up with Rwanda. Yes, it may take a while to get working properly, but that doesn't mean we're not going to keep going," Johnson told reporters.

"Will it be necessary to change some laws to help us as we go along? It may very well be and all these options are under constant review."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

