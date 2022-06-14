Left Menu

Ecuadorean police detain indigenous leader after road blockades

Ecuadorean police said on Tuesday they detained the leader of the country's largest indigenous organization, Leonidas Iza, after he led blockades on several highways and other allegedly violent acts in protest against the government's economic policies. Indigenous groups began on Monday what they said will be an ongoing protest to demand President Guillermo Lasso freeze the price of gasoline, declare a moratorium on small farmers' bank debts and limit oil and mining expansion in the country.

14-06-2022
Ecuadorean police said on Tuesday they detained the leader of the country's largest indigenous organization, Leonidas Iza, after he led blockades on several highways and other allegedly violent acts in protest against the government's economic policies.

Indigenous groups began on Monday what they said will be an ongoing protest to demand President Guillermo Lasso freeze the price of gasoline, declare a moratorium on small farmers' bank debts and limit oil and mining expansion in the country. The indigenous protest turned violent after protesters on Monday night burned a patrol car and attacked police officers, extinguished a pressure pump in an oil field and damaged infrastructure in some flower farms, the government said.

Indigenous organization CONAIE published a video of Iza's detention by the security forces early on Tuesday morning and described the action as "violent, illegal and arbitrary". "We call for a great indigenous and popular uprising for the freedom of our top leader," it added.

Indigenous people blocked roads that connect Quito with the north and south of the country with mud, trees and burning tires on Monday. Road closures were reported in several points of the South American nation, including in the Amazon region, where much oil and mining infrastructure is located.

"No one is above the law, Ecuadoreans cannot be victims of vandals who only want to provoke chaos," Lasso said in a message on social networks early on Tuesday, adding he initiated the arrest of the "intellectual and material perpetrators" of the violent actions during the protests. "Now that we have begun to reactivate (the economy) we cannot stop. Those who commit acts of vandalism will answer to justice and to the Ecuadorean people," he added.

