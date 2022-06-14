Left Menu

Next 25 years would witness India's ascent as front-rank nation in world: Jitendra Singh

Today, they are not only held in high esteem but also preferred for professional jobs and start-Up initiatives by their western counterparts, he said.Singh said that Narendra Modis eight years as prime minister gave India a vision for 2047 and laid the roadmap for the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal which would witness the ascent of India as a front-rank nation in the world.Singh also listed 75 major development works and initiatives taken up in the last eight years in his Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

PTI | Kathua | Updated: 14-06-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 19:13 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that the next 25 years would witness India's ascent as a front-rank nation in the world.

Addressing a mammoth 'Jan Kalyan' rally here, he said the past eight years witnessed unprecedented development and growth, but what is often not discussed is the rise of self-esteem among the public as well as reinforcement of self-confidence in party workers.

From the public point of view, these eight years have been a journey from pessimism to optimism and from hopelessness to hope, said Singh who is the Union the Minister of State for Personnel. ''There were times when Indian youth going abroad were sometimes shy of disclosing their identity. Today, they are not only held in high esteem but also preferred for professional jobs and start-Up initiatives by their western counterparts,'' he said.

Singh said that Narendra Modi's eight years as prime minister gave India a vision for 2047 and laid the roadmap for the next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal' which would witness the ascent of India as a front-rank nation in the world.

Singh also listed 75 major development works and initiatives taken up in the last eight years in his Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency. This is possibly the only Lok Sabha constituency in which three Centre-funded medical colleges were set up within four years, he added.

