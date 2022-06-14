Left Menu

UP: 6 killed, 14 injured in accident on Bareilly-Agra road

While returning around 3 pm, a tanker hit their vehicle from behind in an attempt to overtake it in Civil Lines police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh, said.The tractor trolley which lost balance overturned and fell into a ditch, the SSP said, adding that five women and a child died on the spot.

PTI | Badaun(Up) | Updated: 14-06-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 19:57 IST
UP: 6 killed, 14 injured in accident on Bareilly-Agra road
Six people were killed and 14 others were injured when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned and fell into a ditch after being hit by a tanker on Bareilly-Agra road on Tuesday, police said. Some families belonging to Auramai village under Moosazhag area of the district had gone to take a dip in river Ganga in a tractor-trolley this morning. While returning around 3 pm, a tanker hit their vehicle from behind in an attempt to overtake it in Civil Lines police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh, said.

The tractor trolley which lost balance overturned and fell into a ditch, the SSP said, adding that five women and a child died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Anita Devi (40), Sangeeta (19), Sushma (65), Veera Devi (75), Poonam (28) and Sahdev (12). The seriously injured have been admitted to a government medical college in Badaun.

The tanker driver fled from the spot after the incident, he said adding that investigations are on.

