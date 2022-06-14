Man impersonating as crime branch official nabbed in Assam
A fraudster, who masqueraded as a crime branch official and extorted money from a number of accused persons, was arrested by Assam Police, a senior CID officer said on Tuesday.
According to an official release by the CID Superintendent of Police, a case was registered on Monday against the man, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh but resided in Guwahati.
''He has been impersonating as Crime Branch Inspector and extorting money from suspects/accused of various CID cases,'' it said.
The fraudster used to extort money on the pretext of exonerating the accused by influencing senior officers of the CID.
''He has been produced before the court and taken into judicial custody for further interrogation. Searches have been conducted at his residence,'' the release added.
