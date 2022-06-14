Lebanese stance on border dispute with Israel enables talks, US mediator says
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:58 IST
The U.S. official mediating a maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel said on Tuesday that a proposal he received from Lebanese officials during a visit to Beirut "will enable negotiations to go forward."
U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein said Lebanese officials had taken "a very strong step forward today by presenting a more unified approach," in comments made during an interview with US-based al-Hurra TV.
