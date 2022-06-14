Maha: Man arrested for raping his daughter

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the police in Nagpur on Tuesday for allegedly raping his minor daughter repeatedly, officials said.

The accused works as a driver, while the victim, aged around 12, is a student of Standard VII, the officials said.

A police official said the accused assaulted the girl and raped her for the first time in 2020 and also on several occasions later.

The girl subsequently narrated her ordeal to her mother, who shifted the victim to a relative's home, he said.

The woman finally mustered courage and lodged a rape complaint against her husband at the Sonegaon police station in the city, the official said.

Following the complaint, the accused was arrested and produced before a local court, which sent him to police custody till June 16, he added.

