Maha: 16-year-old killed during quarrel over proceeds of theft

Two men were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 16-year-old youth by strangling him following a quarrel over money, police said.The incident took place on Sunday but the body was recovered two days later, an official said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-06-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 23:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 16-year-old youth by strangling him following a quarrel over money, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday but the body was recovered two days later, an official said.

According to preliminary investigation, Yusuf Khan (16), Syed Amer (21) and Feroz Shaikh (27), all residents of Dada Colony, had stolen some iron material and sold it off. Later they got drunk in Jadhavwadi area and fought over the distribution of money, an official said. During this quarrel, Amer and Shaikh allegedly strangled Khan and threw the body in nearby bushes, he added. Police arrested them as Khan had been last seen with them.

Further probe is on. PTI AW KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

