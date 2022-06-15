Second suspect arrested in case of missing British reporter in Brazil's Amazon - police

Brazilian police said on Tuesday they have arrested a second suspect in the investigation of the disappearance of British journalist Don Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon rainforest in western Brazil.

The statement by the federal police said Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, also known as "Dos Santos,", aged 41, was under temporary arrest on the suspicion he was involved in the case with Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, known as "Pelado" who was arrested last week in the riverside village where the missing men were last seen on June 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)