Maha: Naveen Jindal fails to appear before Bhiwandi police over remarks against Prophet Mohammad

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-06-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 12:44 IST
Expelled BJP functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal failed to appear before the Bhiwandi police here in Maharashtra on Wednesday in a case over his alleged controversial tweets against Prophet Mohammad, an official said.

The Bhiwandi police had summoned him to record his statement in connection with the case registered here against him.

However, he did not turn up before the police on Wednesday, the official said.

The official said there was no communication from Jindal so far.

The BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet led to an outrage in India and Gulf countries. Sharma, who was summoned by the Bhiwandi police on Monday in connection with a case against her, had sought four-week time to appear before the police to record her statement, an official earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

