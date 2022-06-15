Indore: Police complaint registered against assaulters of Domino's pizza employee

Left Menu

Indore police registered a complaint after a Domino's Pizza female employee in Indore was brutally beaten up by a group of four women from a local gang, said the police on Tuesday.

Police station in-charge Satish Dwivedi, Dwarkapuri, Indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indore police registered a complaint after a Domino's Pizza female employee in Indore was brutally beaten up by a group of four women from a local gang, said the police on Tuesday. "On June 11, 3-4 girls had assaulted a girl. In the matter, Nandani Yadav filed a report in the police station on June 12, in which an investigation is being done. Notice has been sent to the accused," said the Police station in-charge (Dwarkapuri), Satish Dwivedi.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the Domino's Pizza employee can be seen screaming and crying out in pain. A group of women can be seen verbally and physically abusing the employee with bare hands and stick. The assaulters are allegedly a part of a local gang.

The pizza chain employee in the video says "She will file a police complaint" to which one of the lady goons replies "Go call the police". The lady then tried to save her life by entering a nearby residence. Soon after the assault video got viral on social media, many people criticized the group of women beating and abusing an innocent lady so badly and requested the MP Police to register a complaint against all the assaulters in the video and demanded a fair probe into the case.

The violent video is said to be shared by the local gang itself on social media. Further investigations in the matter are underway. (ANI)

