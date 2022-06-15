Left Menu

German wind energy expansion bill to enter effect from 2023 -cabinet draft

Germany's ruling coalition parties aim to introduce a draft law to speed up the expansion of wind energy to the Bundestag lower house of parliament this month, according to a draft bill in the German cabinet.

The law is set to come into force at the beginning of 2023, per the draft bill seen by Reuters.

The new law will impose binding area targets for onshore wind energy expansion on the federal states and will open landscape protection areas for wind energy "to an appropriate extent" in each state.

