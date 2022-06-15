Russia says it has destroyed warehouse for NATO weapons in Ukraine
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-06-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:00 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia said on Wednesday its missiles destroyed an ammunition warehouse for weapons donated by NATO alliance countries in Ukraine's western Lviv region.
The defense ministry said some of the ammunition was to be used for U.S.-produced M777 howitzers, a type of artillery weapon.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO alliance
- Russia
- Ukraine
Advertisement