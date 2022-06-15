Left Menu

Bhagwant Mann govt 'fiercely honest', several steps taken to rein-in corruption, says Kejriwal

PTI | Jalandhar | Updated: 15-06-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:44 IST
Bhagwant Mann govt 'fiercely honest', several steps taken to rein-in corruption, says Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday described the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab as ''fiercely honest'' which has not hesitated to take ''hard decisions'', including steps to rein in corruption, during its three-month tenure so far.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener launched a scathing attack on previous regimes, saying various kinds of mafia, including the transport mafia, flourished under them.

The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government is a fiercely honest government that does not hesitate in taking hard decisions, he said.

Several steps have been taken to rein in graft, including starting an anti-corruption helpline, said Kejriwal in his address after launching the luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi. Both Kejriwal and Mann were flagged off the direct bus to IGI airport.

All promises made to the people will be fulfilled and we will once again make Punjab 'rangla' (vibrant), said the Delhi CM.

He also attacked the previous governments, saying they were questioning the Mann government on the law and order issues, but the truth is that gangsters used to get political patronage when previous regimes ruled the state.

He said during just three months, 130 gangsters have been caught in the state.

''Under previous governments, they (gangsters) used to get political patronage,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022