Cop in relation with woman kills her for demanding money in Thane district; held with relative

A police constable allegedly strangled a 51-year-old nurse he was in a relationship with to death in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, police said, adding the accused was arrested with his relative for trying to dispose of the body. The investigation revealed that the prime accused, Sachin Khajekar (39), was fed up with the woman's demands for money, an investigating officer said. Khajekar is attached to the Thane police headquarters.

''He strangled the woman in his car in Ulhasnagar camp no 3 on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. He attempted to dispose of the body with the help of his brother-in-law Kalpesh alias Keshav Khairnar when they were intercepted by a police team,'' the officer said. Khajekar was earlier posted in Aurangabad city before being transferred to Thane. Ulhasnagar Police have registered a case under charges of murder and causing the disappearance of evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)