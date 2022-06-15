Left Menu

Kremlin says Turkish operation in Syria won't facilitate stability

"We do not believe that this special operation will contribute to the stability and security of the Syrian Arab Republic," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Ankara says it must act in Syria because Washington and Moscow broke promises to push the predominantly Kurdish YPG militia 30 km (18 miles) back the Turkish border after a 2019 Turkish offensive. The RIA news agency cited Russia's Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentyev as saying Turkey's operation could escalate and destabilize the situation.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 15-06-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 15:14 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Wednesday a possible Turkish military operation in Syria would not bring stability. "We do not believe that this special operation will contribute to the stability and security of the Syrian Arab Republic," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Ankara says it must act in Syria because Washington and Moscow broke promises to push the predominantly Kurdish YPG militia 30 km (18 miles) back the Turkish border after a 2019 Turkish offensive. It says attacks from YPG-controlled areas in Syria have increased. The RIA news agency cited Russia's Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentyev as saying Turkey's operation could escalate and destabilize the situation.

