CBI arrests accused in six-year-old murder case of a national level athlete

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Wednesday arrested one Kalyani Singh in connection with the killing of national-level shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu over six years ago in Chandigarh, officials said.

The central agency had registered the FIR into the killing of Sidhu, who was also a lawyer, on April 13, 2016 at the request of the Chandigarh Administration, the CBI said in a statement.

“During further investigation, the alleged involvement of accused (Kalyani Singh) came forth in the case. Accordingly, she was examined and arrested.

''The accused was produced today (Wednesday) in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh and remanded to four days police custody,” a CBI spokesperson said.

