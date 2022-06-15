Over 100 protesting sanitation workers 'forcibly picked up' by Delhi Police: AICCTU

More than 100 sanitation workers, who were protesting near a central government-run hospital against their ''illegal retrenchment'' on Wednesday were forcibly picked up by the Delhi Police, the AICCTU alleged.

There was no immediate response from the police on the allegation.

The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) claimed that besides the workers, several of its leaders as well as those of the All India Students Association were also detained.

It said over 300 workers from four hospitals run by the Centre had gathered on Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg to protest the ''illegal retrenchment''.

''Today, the Safai Karmacharis gathered for a protest march demanding implementation of High Court order. They have been forcefully picked up by Delhi Police and are being sent to Mandir Marg police station,'' AICCTU said in a statement.

