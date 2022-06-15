Left Menu

Lanka Navy arrests 64 suspected illegal immigrants

Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday arrested 64 persons, who were suspected to be attempting to illegally migrate from the country via sea routes, during a special operation in the eastern seas.The Navy intercepted a suspicious local fishing trawler, during a patrol off Trincomalee.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Navy intercepted a suspicious local fishing trawler, during a patrol off Trincomalee. After a search, it apprehended 64 persons, believed to be illegal immigrants heading to a foreign country by sea, along with the fishing trawler used for the illegal activity, a Navy release said.

Among the apprehended individuals were 50 men, 11 women and three children. They come from Jaffna in the north, Trincomalee in the east and from the northeastern region of Mullaithivu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

