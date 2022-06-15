Singapore Foreign Minister to attend Special ASEAN-India meeting in New Delhi

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will attend a Special ASEAN-India meeting in New Delhi and meet his counterpart S Jaishankar, the foreign ministry said here. The minister will co-chair the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi with India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Thursday, and deliver remarks at the Ministerial Session of the Delhi Dialogue XII. Incidentally, the meeting marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministers will discuss ways to strengthen the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and international developments.

Balakrishnan, along with the other ASEAN foreign ministers and ASEAN secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi, will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said. Balakrishnan, who is accompanied by officials from the MFA, will also hold separate meetings with his counterpart Jaishankar, and other ministers and parliamentarians from India, the statement added.

