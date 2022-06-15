Left Menu

Two labourers killed, four others injured in wall collapse

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 18:58 IST
Two labourers were killed and another four injured after a wall of an under-construction house collapsed on them in Rajasthan's Pali district on Wednesday, police said.

A woman was among the two labourers who died in the accident that occurred in Nai Abadi area, Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Surja Ram Chaudhary said.

The SHO identified the deceased as Devaram Garasiya and Sukhi Devi Meghwal, both aged 45.

The four injured labourers were sent home after first aid.

He said the wall collapse might have been triggered by recent rain.

Chaudhary said the bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem which will be conducted on arrival of the relatives.

A case is being registered against the contractor and the matter is being investigated further, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

