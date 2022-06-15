Left Menu

SC commission issues notice to UP govt seeking action against cleric for casteist remarks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 19:24 IST
SC commission issues notice to UP govt seeking action against cleric for casteist remarks
  • Country:
  • India

After a video purportedly showing a cleric making casteist remarks on Dalits and women has gone viral, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Wednesday sought an action-taken report from Uttar Pradesh government officials in the matter by June 21.

NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla said, ''This is a big insult to women, especially those belonging to scheduled castes. Taking note of the incident, we have issued a notice to the UP government and sought action taken report from them and strict action against the cleric.'' Cautioning the Uttar Pradesh government, Sampla wrote, ''Please take notice that in case the Commission does not receive reply from you within the stipulated time, the Commission may exercise the powers of Civil Courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the Commission.'' PTI UZM UZM CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022