Explosion in Odisha house, 7 injured

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven people were Wednesday injured in an explosion at a residential house, where crackers were stocked, in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said.

The incident took place around 11 am at Beuanbadi village under Kodala police station area, they said.

Fire fire tenders took around two hours to control a fire that broke out due to the blast, a police officer said.

Five of the injured were admitted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, while two others were undergoing treatment at a community health centre in Kodala.

The crackers might have exploded due to the scorching heat, but the exact cause will be known only after an inquiry, Purushottampur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Suryamani Pradhan said.

