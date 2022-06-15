Left Menu

Push for chopper services in UP: UK delegation meets chief secy

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:47 IST
Delegates from the British High Commission and Airbus Helicopters on Wednesday made a presentation here before Uttar Pradesh officials on the use of choppers in tourism, policing and emergency medical services.

The delegation, also comprising the UK Defence and Security Exports, apprised Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Awanish Awasthi how services can also be used in providing advanced airborne solutions and law enforcement in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, the state has sought proposals from Airbus about deploying helicopters for flood relief work, crowd control by the police, disaster management and to monitor Naxal-hit areas.

Aditya Sharma, head of business, Airbus Helicopters, informed Awasthi that improved helicopter operations will also help in the state's economic growth, skill development and revenue generation.

