Police personnel injured in grenade attack in Anantnag

A police personnel was injured in a grenade attack in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. The attack took place at a police naka at Padshahi Bagh area of the south Kashmir district.

''Terrorists hurled a #grenade towards Police Naka at Padshahi Bagh area of #Anantnag, resulting in minor injuries to one police personnel,'' the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A case has been registered, the police said, adding, the area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched.

